Keith Morrison provides turn-by-turn navigation on Waze for Dateline NBC fans

If you're a fan of Dateline NBC, you probably agree that Keith Morrison's voice is like no other. His storytelling takes you on a rollercoaster of tones, pitches, and vocal acrobatics that make stories come alive to the listener.

If you're anything like me, you'll be thrilled to learn that, for the next few weeks, you can get turn-by-turn navigation voiced by Mr. Morrison himself.

To celebrate Dateline NBC's 25th anniversary, fans using the traffic and navigation app, Waze, can select Keith Morrison's iconic voice in their settings. This feature will be available until April 2. Simply go to Settings > Voice directions > Keith Morrison - Dateline NBC to program your app with Morrison's voice.

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, just take a listen as Keith Morrison reads "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" next to a burning fireplace. Or, tune into Dateline NBC for an all new episode on WMC5 every Friday at 9 p.m.

