The dos and don'ts of buying renters' insurance

Life is always throwing us curveballs, and one may never expect that they need renter's insurance.

According to State Farm, renter's insurance covers things like computers, furniture, electronics, and much more. State Farm also says it may cover things like fire, storms, wind, and hail. It can even cover theft, vandalism, riots, and crashes.

Renter's insurance will even cover temporary living expenses if you need a hotel for a few days and medical expenses for injured guests in your home.

However, the experts said renter's insurance will not cover damage that was intentional or was caused by business pursuits.

You can learn more about renter's insurance offered by the following companies:

State Farm

Progressive

All State

Geico

Liberty Mutual

Farmer's

Esurance

