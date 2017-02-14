Group donates pet oxygen masks in the Mid-South

House fires are not only a danger to people; they’re a danger to pets as well.

Forty thousand pets die every year in fire-related cases.

Invisible Fence is helping reduce pet deaths with the donation of nearly 200 pet oxygen masks to fire departments in Tennessee during Project Breathe Week—an event held from February 13-19.

“Our passion is keeping dogs and cats safe, but that goes beyond the yards of our customers. By providing these life-saving pet oxygen masks to first responders, we hope to reduce the number of preventable deaths, at a time when pets need help the most,” said Jeff DeRossette, Invisible Fence Brand Distributor, IFD, Inc.

The oxygen masks will prevent smoke inhalation for pets in life threatening situations.

At the end of Project Breathe Week, Invisible Fence will have donated 13,500 pet oxygen masks across the country.

