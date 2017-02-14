Future coming to FedExForum

Hip hop fans in Memphis can rejoice.

After his new album releases Friday, Future will go on tour with the first stop being in at FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday, May 4.

Future announced his Nobody Safe Tour on Tuesday.

Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black will join him on the tour, which wraps up in June.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Each ticket will come with a digital copy of Future's new self-titled album.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.