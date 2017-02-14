'Songs of the day' hint at #BSMF's 2017 lineup

Beale Street Music Festival continues to release "Songs of the Day" to its Facebook page, creating anticipation among its fans as they wait for the festival's lineup to be announced on February 22.

While BSMF will not confirm or deny whether the songs being released each day are performed by bands that will make the official lineup, history tells us there's a good chance they will be part of the lineup.

In 2016 and 2015, every song released on the BSMF Facebook page belonged to a band or artist that ended up appearing on the festival's stages that same year.

Follow the #BSMF Facebook page to see as they release new "Songs of the Day" leading up to the big announcement.

On February 22, stay close to WMCActionNews5.com, download the free WMC5, and accept push notifications. As the official Beale Street Music Festival media sponsor, we will be the first to release the official 2017 lineup via our digital platforms and on WMC5 at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.