Area 51 ice Cream opening 2nd location in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Instagram/area51icecream) (Source: Instagram/area51icecream)
HERNANDO, MS (WMC) -

Area 51 Ice Cream is expanding from Hernando into the Bluff City.

The ice cream shop, known for its hand-made ice cream, is opening a second location inside Crosstown Concourse.

The shop will open May 13 on the ground floor. Area 51 Ice Cream is known for using natural, in-season produce and ingredients.

