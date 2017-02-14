Area 51 ice Cream opening 2nd location in Memphis

Area 51 Ice Cream is expanding from Hernando into the Bluff City.

The ice cream shop, known for its hand-made ice cream, is opening a second location inside Crosstown Concourse.

The shop will open May 13 on the ground floor. Area 51 Ice Cream is known for using natural, in-season produce and ingredients.

