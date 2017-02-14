Wings of Rescue saves 450 Mid-South pets

Dozens of Mid-South animals received a second chance at life. Wagging tails took to the skies as part of an effort to find forever homes for several furry friends.

Dogs being shipped to safety thanks to Wings of Rescue. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Hundreds of adoptable Mid-South animals are on their way across the country to find loving homes.

Thanks to Wings of Rescue, the pets were removed from Mid-South animal shelters and saved from the risk of euthanasia.

About 430 dogs and cats were loaded onto four cargo planes and shipped out of Memphis on Tuesday morning.

"They are going to no-kill shelters where doctors are ready and waiting for them," Kerry Facello of West Memphis Animal Services said.

Wings of Rescue is a group founded by Yehuda Netanal, who recently relocated from the West Coast to Lakeland. Once he got here, he saw that his group could really help animals in need.

"They are flying to the Pacific Northwest, they are flying to upstate New York, and a few of them are actually flying to San Diego," Netanal said.

Netanal said 95 percent of the animals will be adopted within seven days.

"On Valentine's Day, it's a special time to show our love for those neglected pets," Netanal said.

Flying the animals across the country is not free, so if you would like to help Wings of Rescue in its mission, click here.

