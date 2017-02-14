A Better Mid-South: Rally at the Alley

Billy Hardwick supporters go to bowling alley to show support for local business. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

When three people were shot at a local bowling alley late last month, the folks who live near and play at the bowling alley didn't hide in fear and they didn't abandon the business.

Instead they held a rally for the bowling alley.

Sandi Rogers organized the rally to support Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes on South White Station Road.

She wanted to remind everyone Billy Hardwick's is a safe place for family fun and the only thing we can do is stand up to the violence by supporting each other.

Rogers wanted to turn a negative into a positive and invited folks out for the rally through Facebook.

It just so happened the suspect in this case was arrested the same day as the rally.

What are your thoughts about how to respond to violence in our community? Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or post on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

Sandi Rogers--you are setting a great example for all of us. Standing up for our community in the face of violence makes this A Better Mid-South.

