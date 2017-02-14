63-year-old robbed after leaving store

A 63-year-old woman was robbed after buying groceries, but her faith in humanity was restored when a couple of police officers stepped in to help.

The woman said she was walking near Highland Street after leaving Walgreens on Summer Avenue when she was robbed.

“I'm just so grateful for being alive,” she said. “I was screaming and shaking, of course, and screaming for help.”

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she is thankful she was able to get away from her attacker without being injured.

“She had a knife in her hand out like this,” she demonstrated. “We started struggling and that's when I realized what was in her hand was a knife, so then I dropped it.”

The suspect got away with her purse, driver’s license, food stamp card, and groceries.

The woman said she is thankful her cell phone was in her pocket, rather than inside her purse, which was stolen. She was able to call police, who arrived within seconds.

Safety experts like Marti Miller said your pocket is where you should keep your phone.

"Never keep your phone in your pocket book ever," Miller said. "It goes in your pocket. Your keys, here's your keys. If he steals your purse, he now has your keys. He has the key to your house, he has the key fob to your car."

Often, women carry cross-shoulder bags, assuming that keeping the purse closer to your body will lessen the chance of getting is swiped.

Miller said they are not as safe as you think.

"If you put this over here, you think you're being safe," Miller said. "You think he can't get it. Grab me from behind. Now what just happened? He now owns me. And there is nothing I can do."

Miller said your best defense is not carrying more than you need and always being aware of your surroundings.

“They were so wonderful and patient with me,” she said.

When the officers learned that the woman recently lost her job, they decided to do something above and beyond their call of duty.

“They came and had been to Walgreens themselves and replaced my groceries,” she said.

