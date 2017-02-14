Car theft ranks as top crime at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid is a hot Memphis tourist attraction, but the big retail destination isn't immune to crime.

"I love the Bass Pro Pyramid. I think it's fantastic. It's a real asset for Memphis," said Greg Rutchik, a tourist from Minnesota.

Rutchik was surprised when WMC Action News 5 investigators showed him the crime stats for the area surrounding the mega store.

A crime report from Memphis Police Department shows that car thefts are by far the most frequent crimes committed in the area.

The report includes all crimes from 2016, except for those that happened during the last few weeks in December.

Below you can see the report for yourself:

There were 76 total incidents on Bass Pro Shop's property, 47 of which involved thefts from vehicles. Eight were shoplifting/building theft calls and three were aggravated assaults.

Anna Davis said the number of car break-ins is a concern for her, especially since the area attracts families.

"Shoppers told me sportsmen and tourists may be putting themselves at risk by not securing valuables and keeping other possessions in plain view," Davis said.

Still, some wonder why there are so many incidents considering the abundance of security and MPD cameras keeping watch over the area.

Davis said the report shows that Bass Pro and MPD should consider increasing security.

"It needs to be better. Yes, do I expect it to get better," Davis said.

Bass Pro Shops released the following statement about the crime report obtained by WMC Action News 5:

Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid hosts millions of visitors every year. There are extensive security measures in place with support from the Memphis Police Department, off-duty police officers, a dedicated security staff and our associates. We’re constantly evaluating security measures to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers and the Memphis community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.