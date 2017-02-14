2,000 jobs requiring no special training available in Memphis

There are thousands of jobs unfilled in the City of Memphis. In fact, the WMC Action News 5 investigators discovered about 16,000 jobs are empty as of February 2, 2017.

There are thousands of jobs unfilled in the City of Memphis. In fact, the WMC Action News 5 investigators discovered about 16,000 jobs are empty as of February 2, 2017.

Nurses and commercial drivers are some of the Memphis jobs that have the most openings.

Nurses and commercial drivers are some of the Memphis jobs that have the most openings.

Despite an unemployment rate of 6 percent, an estimated 16,000 jobs remain unfilled in Memphis.

Many of those jobs are good paying positions that require some sort of specialized training or education, but some of them are open to everyone. Nearly 2,000 of the positions require little to no specialized training.

The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce developed a website and app to help connect job seekers to job openings. Click here to learn more about the tools launched for job seekers.

"Right now, we know that there are companies every day looking for talent," Kevin Woods, Workforce Investment Network, said.

The 2,000 jobs available to nearly anyone have starting salaries around $13-14 an hour. The openings include warehouse workers, construction jobs, and service industry positions.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.