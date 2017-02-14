19 SCS locations up for redevelopment

Shelby County Schools Superintendent wants to save 19 schools from the chopping block.

In the last five years, SCS has closed 28 schools. Now there is a new list of 19 schools, but they are not schools to be closed.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson wants to revamp those 19 schools.

"I support it 100 percent. I wouldn't want them to close this school. My daughter loves this school," parent Melanie Kimbell said.

Hopson said the overall goal is school improvement. He said he's working to make all schools better equipped by looking at enrollment and academics.

"Let's give people the tools that they need and the things they specifically asked for, and then give them a chance to improve," Hopson said.

These eight schools already have an identified development plan: Alcy, Charjean, Goodlett, Knight, Lucy, Magnolia, and Northaven Elementary School and Woodstock Middle School.

These 11 schools are on the list, but have not received an official plan for redevelopment:

Alton Elementary School, Georgian Hills Middle School, Hamilton Elementary and Middle schools, Hawkins Mill Elementary School, Manor Lake Elementary School, Scenic Hills Elementary School, Springdale Elementary School, Trezevant High School, Westwood High School, and Wooddale High School.

"Very specific plans to help all these schools improve, not just in academic improvement but also enrollment," Hopson said of the development plans.

The school district plans on investing more money, incentives to attract the best teachers, and tailored academic programs.

Hopson said there will be yearly evaluations of each school's progress. He said he doesn't expect to see drastic improvements for at least a couple of years.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.