Man pleads guilty to 2015 murder of MUS student

A 22-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Memphis University School student Frank Gaines Whittington.

Police said Andrae Tewari shot Whittington on May 29, 2015, in the parking lot of Champion Hills Apartments.

Tewari was charged with second-degree murder on June 17, 2015.

Tewari will serve 20 years for the murder charge. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of robbery and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

In total, he will serve 25 years.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.