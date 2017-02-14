2 senators file bill to limit pumping of Memphis water

Two state senators are working to protect Memphis water.

Senators Brian Kelsey and Lee Harris filled a bill that would require a board to approve pumping more than 10,000 gallons of water from the Memphis Sands Aquifer.

The bill comes after the Tennessee Valley Authority was allowed to pump around 3.5 million gallons daily to cool a power plant.

