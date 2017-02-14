Plans approved to redevelop Union, McLean hotel - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Plans approved to redevelop Union, McLean hotel

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A plan to redevelop the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard was approved Tuesday.

Blez HRP Partners said the plan would transform the former hotel into a mixed-use development including 175 apartments, parking spaces, and commercial space.

The company expects construction to start this spring.

