Helena-West Helena police investigating after cruiser set on fire

Police in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, are investigating after a police cruiser was set on fire Tuesday morning.

Police chief Virgil Green said the officer was on duty on Adams Street around 2:30 a.m. when the car was set on fire.

Green said the officer was inside an apartment when his car was set on fire. When the officer heard a loud popping sound, he looked outside to see the car on fire.

Helena-West Helena Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the car is considered a total loss with a damage estimate of $28,000.

Police do not know a motive, but said “it’s very clear this officer’s unit was targeted.”

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Unit is helping in the arson investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call 870-572-3441.

