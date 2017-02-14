Dancing for Our Stars event to raise money for Baddour Center

Meet John Roy, he's one of the residents who work and learn at Senatobia's Baddour Center.

"Well, I've been here since 2016. And actually, I love it here." says Rachael Bonner. Rachael is another one of the residents here at The Baddour Center.

The Baddour Center will be holding its third annual Dancing for Our Stars fundraising event on March 4 at the Landers Center. You may have heard of this event in year’s past when WMC Action News 5’s own Joe Birch and Kendall Kirkham participated.

The event pairs community leaders and seasoned dancers in an event modeled after the popular television show “Dancing with the Stars.” The fifty-dollar ticket price goes to benefit The Baddour Center in Senatobia.

The Baddour Center, founded in 1978, works towards giving adults with mild and moderate intellectual disabilities a chance at a productive environment where they can live and grow intellectually, spiritually, physically, socially, and vocationally. The center provides vocational training and a place to live, complete with a garden center, fitness facility, activities like choir and dance classes, and chapel.

I’ll be posting more on the Baddour Center in the coming weeks leading up to the Dancing for Our Stars event. I have had the privilege of participating this year. That’s right, your North Mississippi reporter will dancing alongside WMC Action News 5 digital producer Maggie Green. You can view our progress on my Facebook page.

