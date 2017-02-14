67-year-old Army vet killed on interstate

A man was hit by a car and killed in the area of Interstate 240 and Chelsea Avenue on Tuesday night.

Family members identified the victim as 67-year-old Scott Gatewood, Sr. He is the father of former Memphis City Schools Board Member Stephanie Gatewood.

Stephanie Gatewood said her father and mother had been married for 46 years. He was a veteran who gave his life serving others.

"I don't know what life will be like without my dad,” Gatewood said.

Memphis Police Department said Gatewood was standing in the middle of the interstate when he was hit. The driver who hit him said an SUV swerved out of the lane to avoid Gatewood.

The driver tried to slam on his breaks, but hit Gatewood with his car. The driver then pulled over to the emergency lane and pulled Gatewood out of traffic to keep him from getting hit by another car.

The District Attorney said no charges will be filed against the driver.

Gatewood's car was found stuck in the mud on a nearby service road.

She added that her father was an amazing man and the rock of their family.

Stephanie said she never went a day without talking with him.

"He never missed one ever, be it a track meet, a pageant or a campaign or areas aloud at a school. He was there."

Scott Gatewood was a church deacon, building engineer, and Army paratrooper who did two Vietnam tours and had 30 years of military experience.

"He was loving, he was caring, his heart was big as gold,” Stephanie said. “Every Sunday, he would drive around and see the homeless veterans to try to help them."

One thing that has Stephanie in awe is her father’s last message.

"The last text I received from my dad was a blank text,” she said.

The text came in at 3:33 p.m. the day he died. She said they was their special number, because he told her the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit would be her salvation.

"He would always say the greatest commandment of all is love. He died on Valentine's Day,” she said. "My dad said to me, 'If I walk out of here and got hit by a car, I know where I'm going.’"

Scott Gatewood is survived by his wife, three sons, and daughter. They plan to plant a tree of hope in his honor.

