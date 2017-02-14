Man wanted for robbing Southaven gas station

Southaven police are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station on Church Road.

Police said the man robbed the Circle K near Venture Drive around midnight on February 7.

The suspect said he had a gun, but one was not seen.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information on this crime, call detective Todd Samples at 662-393-8652 ext. 331.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.