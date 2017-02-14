Residents upset with poor living conditions at Whitehaven apartments

Residents at South Pointe Townhomes are concerned about their living conditions, and the news of a 10-month-old being found dead did nothing to ease those concerns.

Neighbors reached out to WMC Action News 5 to show us what they are dealing with on a daily basis and what they believe needs to be fixed.

Mold and mildew were two major concerns among people who live there. They believe the conditions should result in the apartment community being condemned.

Inside one resident’s home, dark spots are visible behind the stove, in the bathroom, and on the floor boards. Upstairs, there are more dark spots. The man living there, who did not want to be identified, said there is what looks like mold in the utility closet in the master bedroom.

“When you take a bath, the water comes downstairs, right above the stove and sink,” he said.

Other neighbors have visible water leaks and mildew coming from the ceiling.

"It's raining in my bedroom. I have a big crack in my wall,” one neighbor said.

That neighbor, who also did not want to be identified, said she has reported the issue to management at least 15 times.

The main reason she wants the issue fixed is for her granddaughter’s safety.

"I have mold and mildew in my house and me and my baby, that's why we stay sick, because of that,” she said.

WMC Action News 5 investigators requested the number of complaints sent to code enforcement about the issues. When we receive those numbers, we will share them.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.