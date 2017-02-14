Fire tears through Memphis home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fire tears through Memphis home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A house caught fire on Worthington Street on Tuesday night.

Flames shot out through the roof as the blaze spread through the home.

The homeowner said the fire started in the basement.

Everyone made it out safely, expect for the family’s two cats, who were unaccounted for.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly