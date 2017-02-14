Americans thrive on Day 2 of Memphis Open

Harrison Moves to Memphis Open Second Round at The Racquet Club

There is a lot of young American tennis talent on display at the Memphis Open this year.

The Mid-South's only stop on the ATP Tour features future stars like Ryan Harrison.

The 24-year-old from Austin, Texas took on veteran Russian Konstantin Kravchuk at the Racquet Club on Stadium Court.

Harrison cruised to a first set victory, but had to grind it out in the second, trailing five games to three. He used his Basil skill to battle back.

Harrison won the match in two straight sets to advance to round two.

The scores were 6-3,7-5.

American Taylor Fritz needs three sets to outlast Taipei's Yen-Hsun Lu.

Belgian former winner Steve Darcis got by Radu Albot in three sets: 7-5, 3-6. 6-5.

The Memphis Open runs through Sunday at the Racquet Club.

