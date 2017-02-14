Elbow problem could cost Cardinals righthander the season

Tough baseball news for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Alex Reyes, one of the leading candidates for National League Rookie of the Year, has a partial ligament tear in his elbow and will get a second opinion, but ESPN reports season-ending Tommy John surgery is likely.
The 22-year-old righthander, who also pitched for the Memphis Redbirds last season, made his big league debut August 9, going 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances.
