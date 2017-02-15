Firefighters battle flames at Frayser home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighters battle flames at Frayser home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Firefighters battled flames at a home on Brookmeade Street between Corning Avenue and Frayser Boulevard.

Crews rushed to the scene just after 4 a.m. where they said large flames shot out of the home. Fire investigators later confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly