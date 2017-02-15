Firefighters battle flames at Frayser home

Firefighters battled flames at a home on Brookmeade Street between Corning Avenue and Frayser Boulevard.

Crews rushed to the scene just after 4 a.m. where they said large flames shot out of the home. Fire investigators later confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.