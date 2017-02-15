February is National Children's Dental Health month

Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children and it's entirely preventable. That's why every February dental health professionals focus on raising awareness by educating students, parents and community members about the benefits of proper oral healthcare.

One serious form of decay among young children is baby bottle tooth decay. This condition is often caused by frequent and long exposures of an infant's teeth to liquids that contain sugar.

I recently spoke with Dr. Courtney Wilson, owner of All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry and she offered these tips for parents:

"Good oral hygiene removes bacteria and the left over food particles that combine to create cavities. For infants, use a wet gauze or clean washcloth to wipe the plaque from teeth and gums. Avoid putting your child to bed with a bottle filled with anything other than water. For older children, brush their teeth at least twice a day. Also, watch the number of snacks containing sugar that you give your children."

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends visits every six months to the pediatric dentist, beginning at your child’s first birthday. Routine visits will start your child on a lifetime of good dental health.

Adults and children benefit from a good diet. Healthy eating habits lead to healthy teeth.

