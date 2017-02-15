Mid-South senators file bill to protect area drinking water

Tuesday, Memphis Senator Lee Harris and Germantown Senator Brian Kelsey filed a bill to require board approval, if any entity plans to pump more than 10,000 gallons of water from the Memphis Sands Aquifer.

The nine-member Memphis Sands Aquifer Regional Development Board would be comprised of Shelby County mayors, mayors of two other West Tennessee counties where the aquifer is located, and governors' appointees comprised of experts from the agricultural, commerce, and environmental research industries.

Tennessee Senate Bill 776 comes after the Memphis & Shelby County Quality Control Board denied an appeal by environmentalists to stop the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) from pumping 3.5 million gallons of daily drinking water to cool the TVA's newly constructed Memphis power plant.

For more details on the bill and it's House of Representatives counterpart, House Bill 816, click here.

