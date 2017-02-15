Memphis among least healthy cities in America

Now that the chocolate-buying frenzy of Valentine’s Day is over, here’s a sobering thought: according to a study by WalletHub.com, Memphis is the 3rd least healthy city among the top 150 U.S. cities.

The study’s authors compared the cities across 34 key measurements, ranging from “cost of doctor visit” to “fruits and vegetables consumed” to “fitness clubs per capita.” Memphis’s worst scores came in “walking trails per capita” (124th) and “share of physically active adults” (137th).

The five cities ranked the lowest, in order, were:

150. Detroit, MI

149. Brownsville, TX

148. Memphis, TN

147. Laredo, TX

146. Shreveport, LA

Other cities of regional interest were Chattanooga at 19th least healthy, Jackson, MS 23rd least healthy, Birmingham, AL 31st least healthy, and Louisville 35th least healthy. Little Rock was 73rd healthiest.

The healthiest cities, according to this study, were:

San Francisco, CA Salt Lake City, UT Scottsdale, AZ Seattle, WA Portland, OR Irvine, CA Huntington Beach, CA Honolulu, HI Washington, DC Santa Clarita, CA

The full report can be found here.

