1 injured in French Fort neighborhood shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was injured in a shooting in the French Fort neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews rushed to West. Illinois Street around 10:30 p.m.

Memphis Police Department said the man was injured, but his condition is currently unknown.

Officers know who the suspect is, but the suspect is not in custody at this time.

