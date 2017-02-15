Bedrock Market & Cafe to host Food Network cameras in Memphis next week

A Downtown Memphis restaurant will soon get some national attention on Food Network.

Bedrock Market & Cafe owner Brandi Marter can't reveal what Food Network show will be filming at her cafe, but she is encouraging people to come on by on Monday, February 20 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"While I'm not able to give away any details about the filming, we'd love to fill up the shop and show Memphis at its very best--eating waffles and having a great time," Marter said.

Bedrock Market & Cafe started out preparing paleo, gluten-free meals for pick-up and delivery before opening the cafe at 327 South Main Street in July 2015. In addition to meal prep and the downtown sit-in cafe, a food truck can also be found out and about at various locations around Memphis.

