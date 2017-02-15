Barber shop manager injured during robbery

The manager of a barber shop was injured in a robbery on Winchester Road between Clearbrook Street and Castleman Street.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The manager told police he had just locked up his business and was walking to his car when a woman approached him, asking for a cigarette. The victim said he didn't have any, and the suspect then pulled out a gun.

The suspect then shot the victim twice, who fell to the ground. The victim said the suspect threatened to kill him if he didn't give her money.

The suspect then took the victim's money clip and ran away, firing one more shot as she ran.

Memphis Police Department said the manager was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is approximately 5'2" or 5'3", thin, and was wearing a purple sweater, dark pants, and a black ski mask at the time of the crime.

