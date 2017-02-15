Man stabbed at Mid-South Food Bank

A man was stabbed at the Mid-South Food Bank on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department said the suspect ran from the scene after the stabbing on South Dudley Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Mid-South Food Bank spokesperson Marcia Wells said an employee stabbed a Shelby County Corrections inmate after an argument, then left the scene.

Wells doesn’t know the details of the argument, or what kind of weapon was used.

Wells said the inmate volunteers at the food bank every week. The employee will most likely not work there anymore.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Stay with us for developments.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.