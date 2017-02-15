SCSO warns of new phone scam that's too good to be true

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is warning against a new scam coming from an international number.

SCSO said multiple residents reported receiving a call from the number (876)429-6451. The area code comes up as a Jamaica number.

The caller then offers $2.5 million and a new Mercedes. Does that sound too good to be true? It is.

WMC Action News 5's Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise advises never answering calls from numbers you don't know, even if you recognize the area code.

Even just saying a few words on the phone could give scammers all the information they need to steal your identity.

