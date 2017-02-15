Grab a spoon: Memphis Black Restaurant Week returns March 6-12

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is returning for the second straight year, and it's offering more options to a diverse community.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is returning for the second straight year, and it's offering more options to a diverse community.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week returns with a full list of tasty restaurants to choose from.

Founder and Memphian Cynthia Daniels launched MBRW in March 2016 after seeing the need to promote black and minority-owned businesses in Memphis.

“This effort provides minority-owned restaurants with marketing opportunities that are otherwise cost-restrictive with a goal promoting Memphis food tourism and multi-cultural engagement,” Daniels said. “Memphis celebrates different cultures with the Italian Festival, Jewish Festival, Indian Festival and more, so I created Memphis Black Restaurant Week to highlight restaurants in my community as well.”

According to a press release, Daniels says she “believes this ten-city campaign could generate $1 million into black-owned restaurants, averaging $100,000 per city.”

In 2016, MBRW consisted of only eight participating restaurants, seeing over 3,000 customers, created 38 jobs and saw $85,000 in total sales.

After a successful first year, MBRW is expanding to nine other cities in the U.S. under Daniels’ leadership. Those cities include Atlanta, Birmingham, St. Louis, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Orlando, Richmond, Nashville and New Orleans.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week 2017 will be held March 6-12.

Restaurants included in MBRW are as follows:

Dejavu

Scoops Parlor

HM Dessert Lounge

The Office at Uptown

The Choo

Café 7/24

Sweet Potato Baby

Two Vegan Sistas

Perignons Restaurant & Lounge

Underground Café

Best Friend’s Grille

Guilt Free Pastries

Cupcake Cutie

Plus many more

To learn more about Memphis Black Restaurant Week, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.