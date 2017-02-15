Grab a spoon: Memphis Black Restaurant Week returns March 6-12 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Grab a spoon: Memphis Black Restaurant Week returns March 6-12

Memphis Black Restaurant Week returns with a full list of tasty restaurants to choose from.

Founder and Memphian Cynthia Daniels launched MBRW in March 2016 after seeing the need to promote black and minority-owned businesses in Memphis.

“This effort provides minority-owned restaurants with marketing opportunities that are otherwise cost-restrictive with a goal promoting Memphis food tourism and multi-cultural engagement,” Daniels said. “Memphis celebrates different cultures with the Italian Festival, Jewish Festival, Indian Festival and more, so I created Memphis Black Restaurant Week to highlight restaurants in my community as well.”

According to a press release, Daniels says she “believes this ten-city campaign could generate $1 million into black-owned restaurants, averaging $100,000 per city.”

In 2016, MBRW consisted of only eight participating restaurants, seeing over 3,000 customers, created 38 jobs and saw $85,000 in total sales.

After a successful first year, MBRW is expanding to nine other cities in the U.S. under Daniels’ leadership. Those cities include Atlanta, Birmingham, St. Louis, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Orlando, Richmond, Nashville and New Orleans.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week 2017 will be held March 6-12.

Restaurants included in MBRW are as follows:

  • Dejavu
  • Scoops Parlor
  • HM Dessert Lounge
  • The Office at Uptown
  • The Choo
  • Café 7/24
  • Sweet Potato Baby
  • Two Vegan Sistas
  • Perignons Restaurant & Lounge
  • Underground Café
  • Best Friend’s Grille
  • Guilt Free Pastries
  • Cupcake Cutie
  • Plus many more

To learn more about Memphis Black Restaurant Week, click here.

