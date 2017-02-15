Al Sharpton to speak at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church

Civil Rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton is coming to Memphis.

He'll be a guest speaker at both campuses of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Sharpton is scheduled to speak Sunday, February 19. He'll speak at 9 a.m. at the church's Southwind Campus (8220 E. Shelby Drive) and at 10:30 a.m. at the main, Midtown Campus (70 N. Bellevue Boulevard).

Both services are free and open to the public.

This will be Sharpton's first appearance at the church. He was invited as part of the church's Heritage Sunday, which is designed to commemorate and honor African-American leaders.

