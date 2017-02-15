Health department offers free flu shots

Shelby County residents can get free flu shots starting Thursday, February 16.

Shelby County Health Department said the flu shots can be obtained for free at the following clinics:

Cawthon Clinic: 1000 Haynes St.

Collierville Clinic: 167 Washington St.

Galloway Clinic: 757 Galloway Ave.

Hickory Hill Clinic: 6590 Kirby Center Cove

Immunization Clinic: 814 Jefferson Ave.

Millington Clinic: 8225 US-51

Shelby Crossing Clinic: 6170 Macon Rd.

Southland Mall Clinic: 1278 Southland Mall

Those clinics are all open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Some of them also have weekend hours. Click here to see each clinic's hours.

You will need to bring a proof of Shelby County residency with you to get the free flu shot.

Shelby County Health Department said there are a few other things each of us can do to try and prevent the spread of the flu:

Wash your hands frequently.

Cough/Sneeze into your sleeve.

Stay home when sick until 24 hours after your symptoms end.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this year's flu shot should only be taken in its injectable form. This year's shot protects against three of four forms of the virus, depending which shot is taken. Click here to learn more about this year's flu vaccination.

