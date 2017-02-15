Memphis partners awarded $1 million to revitalize North Memphis

Memphis Partners for Resilient Communities was awarded $1 million dollars to revitalize North Memphis. It’s part of the Strong, Prosperous, and Resilient Communities Challenge (SPARCC).

SPARCC is a three year, $90 million initiative that helps communities in their efforts to ensure improvements in equity, health and environmental outcomes for all residents.

Memphis’ community chosen is North Memphis, with boundaries on Wolf River (west and north), North Parkway/Summer Avenue (south) and North Graham Street (east).

North Memphis’ revitalization comes as developments such as Crosstown Concourse, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s expansion, and major improvements along the Wolf River as the result of HUD’s resilience grant comes into play.

Memphis is one of six places chosen to receive the SPARCC grant. The other cities chosen are Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area.

Memphis will receive the funding over the next three years. Additionally, SPARCC sites will have access to roughly a pool of $70 million in financing capital, plus $14 million of additional programmatic support.

“Some $7 billion in recent, current, or future development is transforming Memphis, with an emphasis on renewing the core city,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “As these developments take place in and around our neighborhoods, it’s important that everyone can benefit – not just a select few. Thanks to the SPARCC grant and the work of the Memphis Partners, we’ll take a major step toward equity as we envision the future of North Memphis.”

To learn more about SPARCC and its Memphis initiative, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.