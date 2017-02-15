Pair of Tigers invited to NFL Combine

Two Memphis Tigers have been invited to Indianapolis to take place in the NFL Combine.

Kicker Jake Elliott and defensive back Arthur Maulet will participate in front of NFL scouts from February 28 to March 6.

Elliott is the school leader in points scored, consecutive PATs made, and field goals. He also holds six of the seven longest field goals in school history, including a 56 yarder.

The senior also participated in last month’s Senior Bowl, and is a two-time American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

Maulet also took part in the Senior Bowl and was a big piece in the last two Memphis teams that won 17 games. He racked up 111 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and an interception as a Tigers. As a senior, he lead the team in pass breakups and ranked fifth in tackles.

After the Combine, players will throw in their names for the NFL Draft, which kicks off April 27.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.