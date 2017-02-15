40 pounds of drugs, guns taken from Oxford home

Monday night, 40 pounds of marijuana and several guns were found inside the Oxford home of Dexter Dukes.

The home on County Road 195 has several "No Trespassing" signs posted, but that couldn't keep Oxford police away. The narcotics division entered anyway, seized the drugs and guns, and took Dukes to jail.

Several neighbors in the area said they feel safer knowing that those drugs are off the streets.

"Wow, (that's) too many drugs," said one neighbor, who only went by the name Marjorie.

Dukes has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

On Tuesday morning, he offered a public apology on Facebook saying "I love my family and didn't mean to disappoint anyone."

Two of the six guns confiscated were reported stolen from the Memphis and Houston, TX, area.

Neighbors like Marjorie hope that the people who would have bought and sold those drugs find a more productive use of their time.

"This ain't what you do," she said. "You go out and get you a job, I don't care if you only make five dollars an hour. Go out and get you a job."

