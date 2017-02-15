2 men attempted to rob 2 stores in the same day

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men they believe are responsible for attempting to rob two stores on Monday, January 16.

The two men walked into the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of Frayser Avenue and tried to take cash from the register. One man was armed with a handgun.

They were unsuccessful at getting the register to open or getting any cash. They left the scene on foot.

Police said two men matching their descriptions tried to rob the Dollar General in the 3600 block of North Watkins just before the Family Dollar incident.

No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information concerning these two individuals should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

