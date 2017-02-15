Testimony in trial of 3-year-old's death pinpoints 'odd behavior' by father

Memphis Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old that was found unresponsive Saturday.

Dressed in Spider-Man clothes and holding stuffed animals, family members of 3-year-old Josiah stood in the street and prayed for justice, not just for him, but for all abused children.

Family of killed 3-year-old says system let them down

Terry Patterson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son (SOURCE: submitted)

It was a courtroom full of emotion as the second day of trial got underway in the death of a 3-year-old boy who prosecutors said was killed by his own father.

A Memphis police officer, paramedic, emergency room doctor, and forensic pathologist all took the stand Wednesday to help walk jurors through what they saw on September 5, 2015 when 3-year-old Josiah Patterson (known as 'JoJo') was found unresponsive while in his father's care.

His father, Terry Patterson, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Officers said Patterson's girlfriend was the one to call for help.

"She advised he probably wasn't breathing and then that's when she called 911," officer Michael Spearman said.

Family members said Patterson was granted temporary custody of JoJo just a week before he died.

Paul Benson, a forensic pathologist, was called to the stand and described details of the numerous injuries found on the child's body during the autopsy.

"Scrape or an abrasion and a bruise along the eye," Benson said.

Several bruises all across JoJo's head and torso were seen in photos from the autopsy.

Patterson, however, did not show any emotion as those photos were displayed for the jurors.

Even paramedics who first arrived when JoJo was found said Patterson and his girlfriend displayed odd behavior for the situation. No emotion, no crying, no distress.

But, the officer said Patterson showed a different face when questioned by police.

"He was still mild manner, no issues. Just worried about his son," Spearman said.

