AutoZone CEO meets with President Trump

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

AutoZone CEO Bill Rhodes met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

AutoZone said the meeting included a group of other retail company CEOs.

Rhodes called the meeting “very productive with talk centered on the economy and job creation.”

Trump told the CEOs that his administration is working on a comprehensive tax reform plan that will be released soon.

