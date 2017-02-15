Body of man missing since 1983 identified

A 16-year-old boy who went missing from Memphis in 1983 has been identified, according to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The John Doe discovered in 1984 now has a name.

James Allen Reymer, 16, went missing from Memphis in 1983 and his body was discovered on February 24, 1984, below the Glenville Dam in North Carolina.

According to WRGC, investigators found no evidence of foul play and the death was ruled a suicide. Medical examiners ruled the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

A friend of Reymer's identified the NCMEC Facial Reconstruction after it was featured by a newspaper in Illinois in 2015.

