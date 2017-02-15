Fmr. MPD director dismissed from Darrius Stewart lawsuit

Former Memphis police director Toney Armstrong has been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by the family of Darrius Stewart.

Stewart was shot and killed by Memphis police officer Connor Schilling in 2015. A grand jury cleared Schilling of any charges, but a lawsuit against the city and Schilling is still going through the legal process.

The city asked for the entire lawsuit to be dropped, but the judge only allowed parts to be dismissed, including a claim Schilling violated Stewart’s constitutional rights under due process.

