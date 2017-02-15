Mid-South students using GoFundMe to support college tuition

GoFundMe campaigns have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Around the country, college students are using the fundraising website to help pay for their tuition.

Wednesday, GoFundMe released a study that shows more than 130,000 campaigns for education expenses, including tuition, have been started on the site since 2014. Nationwide, the campaigns have raised more than $60 million for prospective students.

"Each and every day, we see students create campaigns to buy books and computers, pay for their room and board, and chip away at their tuition bills," GoFundMe officials said.

In Tennessee, the average cost of attending a public university is $9,518. Students in the Volunteer State have raised $1.03 million to help fund their education.

Twanda Scott of Gallatin, Tennessee, started a campaign to help her finish her degree at Middle Tennessee State. Donors chipped in more than $4,000.

Mississippi students have sought help through GoFundMe as well, despite having one of the lowest average costs for attending a public university at $7,409.

Mississippians raised $260,000 across 818 campaigns. Mary Katherine Breland set up an account for her friend Ike Hill that raised $7,600 towards his tuition to go to Ole Miss.

Arkansas students saw similar results. College students in Arkansas raised $261,000 towards their educations.

Ayanna Worsham, a student at Central Arkansas, received nearly $7,000 in donations through her fund.

"As college costs continue to rise and students continue to accumulate more and more debt, it’s important to remember that there are folks out there who want to help," GoFundMe officials said. "Not only can friends, family members, and people in your social networks donate to your campaign, there are thousands of alumni and other organizations looking to lend a helping hand."

Students in California have raised the most money for college expenses, starting more than 15,000 campaigns and raising more than $8.3 million since 2014.

