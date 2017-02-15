Scholarship created to honor 13-year-old murder victim

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are responding to a homicide report in Toone, Tennessee, which is in Hardeman County.

Two men and a woman were arrested and charged with murdering a 13-year-old and his father in Toone, Tennessee, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A mother is working to ensure her murdered son's legacy lives on by helping other children.

Only in 8th grade and he had big dreams and ambitions of wanting to go to college to be an orthopedic surgeon. But now, his family wants to make sure other kids in the area have that same opportunity to go on to higher education. That's why they are raising money for six scholarships to give to students.

"He loved people. He loved to dance, play basketball, and he was just an all well mannered son," Javarrie's mother Fabre Ford said.

Javarrie "JoJo" Robertson was only 13 years old when he was shot and killed at his father's home in Toone, TN last October.

Two men and a woman are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of JaVarrie and his father.

"I journal to JoJo everyday. It's like I am getting stronger. I still miss, of course, I miss my son. But, once I journal I'm OK," Ford said.

His mother has filled nearly three journals writing about her good days and bad days. But, most importantly, writing to keep all 13 years of memories from never being forgotten.

"Just to keep my baby's name, his memory alive. Because he lost his life and he was just an innocent child," Ford said.

But his mother wants to make sure other children have the opportunity to fulfill their life's goals by providing a scholarship in JaVarrie's name.

"I made him a promise. I said no one will forget about you JoJo," Ford said.

Money raised in a basketball tournament next Thursday will fund the scholarship. The money will be divided between two seniors and four 8th graders.

It's all to honor a boy's extraordinary life and dreams that were cut short.

The basketball game is next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Bolivar Middle School. The players are set, but if you'd like to watch the games then just bring $5 which will go toward the scholarship fund.

