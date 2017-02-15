Study finds 5 high traffic Shelby Co bridges to be 'structurally deficient'

A troubling new study concerning several high-traffic bridges in Shelby County has been released. The report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association said five high-traffic bridges in Shelby County are considered "structurally deficient."

That means at least one key element of the bridge is in poor or worse condition.

The list includes I-240 westbound over Airways Boulevard and I-240 eastbound near BNSF railroad.

To view the complete list, click here.

