Grizzlies take loss to Pelicans into All-Star break

History-making performances from Mike Conley and Vince Carter were not enough to propel the Grizzlies to victory as they hosted the Pelicans.

The Grizzlies hot shooting fell flat on Wednesday night as New Orleans took a 95-91 win.

With a three-pointer in the fourth quarter, Conley passed Mike Miller for the most threes in Grizzlies team history. Conley was aggressive with his deep shot (10 attempts), but shot below average (3 makes). He finished with a team-high 17 points on the night.

Carter’s five point performance elevated him past Hall of Famer Allen Iverson in career points scored. VC now ranks 23 all-time, and his clutch three-pointer made the game tight with under a minute left.

Marc Gasol was in near-triple-double mode, and came up just an assist shy (15 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists).

The Grizz shot just 6-33 from deep and 37 percent from the floor against the pesky Pelicans defense.

New Orleans, meanwhile, shot just under 50 percent from the floor. Superstar Anthony Davis was held somewhat in check with 18 points—well below his season average of 28.

Solomon Hill was the Pels’ leading man with 23 points, including four three-balls.

Memphis will have plenty of time to sit on this loss with the All-Star break coming up.

They head into the break at 34-24, good for sixth place in the Western Conference with plenty of room to move up. They won’t play again until February 24 in Indiana—with the exception of Gasol, who will represent his squad in the All-Star Game this weekend.

