Isner, Young advance to quarterfinals in day three of Memphis Open

Day three of the Memphis Open at the Racquet Club brought out the stars as well as the top up and coming American players.

Donald Young, an upset winner on day one over seventh seed Adrian Mannarino, faced off against wild card entrant Reilly Opelka, a 6'11" 19 year old from Michigan.

The two Americans went back and forth in the first set but Young took control in the second, winning the match in straight sets with scores of 7-6, 6-3.

Also on Stadium Court, the tournament's number two seed, American John Isner, got his first action of the event, facing off against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

Nishioka came out strong in the match, but once Isner got started he kept things going.

Isner also fired off 26 aces in the win.

The match went to three sets but Isner proved why he's highly ranked winning with scores of 4-6, 6-3. 6-4.

Day four of the Memphis Open continues on Thursday February 16.

