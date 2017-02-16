What we're working on Thursday morning

Good Thursday morning!

The mother of 13-year-old killed in Toone, Tennessee, has set up a scholarship to help other students reach their dreams. We'll talk about the case and the memory behind it.

There is a jail inmate death investigation. A inmate and young father died after his arrest. He is the second inmate to die at the same North Mississippi jail in less than a year. An update this morning.

A troubling new study concerning several high-traffic bridges in Shelby County. This bridge on Interstate 240 at Airways Boulevard is one of several featured in the report from American Road and Transportation Builders Association, which says five high-traffic bridges in Shelby County are considered "structurally deficient" meaning at least one key element of the bridge is in poor or worse condition. We'll explain the list this morning.

Two children who were the focus of a statewide search were found safe. Four-year-old Lillyanna Beneke and her brother, 2-year-old Ryder were found 12 hours after an alert went out.

Weather:

Cold temps this morning...we are going to have a warm up today and through the weekend. Slight chance for a shower this weekend. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

5-year-old gets 50 stitches in face after dog attack

Study finds 5 high traffic Shelby Co bridges to be 'structurally deficient'

Proposed bill seeks to repeal law classifying babies as legitimate if born via artificial insemination

Body of Memphis man missing since 1983 identified

Telemarketer solicits Memphis crash victims for questionable therapy

Join us from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news, weather, and traffic this Thursday morning.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor