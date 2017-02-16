What we're working on Thursday morning

Good Thursday morning!
The mother of 13-year-old killed in Toone, Tennessee, has set up a scholarship to help other students reach their dreams. We'll talk about the case and the memory behind it.
There is a jail inmate death investigation. A inmate and young father died after his arrest. He is the second inmate to die at the same North Mississippi jail in less than a year. An update this morning.
A troubling new study concerning several high-traffic bridges in Shelby County. This bridge on Interstate 240 at Airways Boulevard is one of several featured in the report from American Road and Transportation Builders Association, which says five high-traffic bridges in Shelby County are considered "structurally deficient" meaning at least one key element of the bridge is in poor or worse condition. We'll explain the list this morning.
Two children who were the focus of a statewide search were found safe. Four-year-old Lillyanna Beneke and her brother, 2-year-old Ryder were found 12 hours after an alert went out.
Weather:
Cold temps this morning...we are going to have a warm up today and through the weekend. Slight chance for a shower this weekend. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
5-year-old gets 50 stitches in face after dog attack
Study finds 5 high traffic Shelby Co bridges to be 'structurally deficient'
Proposed bill seeks to repeal law classifying babies as legitimate if born via artificial insemination
Body of Memphis man missing since 1983 identified
Telemarketer solicits Memphis crash victims for questionable therapy
On Memorial Day weekend, area scouts placed 42,000 American flags on the graves of veterans at Memphis National Cemetery.More >>
Memphis is a city where food is major ingredient of the culture.More >>
Passengers from San Antonio had to make an unscheduled stop in Memphis Friday night, and they may be stuck during the holiday weekend.More >>
With the Lucky 7 Brass Band leading the way, Memphis bicyclists staged a 2nd line procession down Peabody Place Friday night. Bike enthusiasts protesting the end of the Great Streets Pilot Project. "Tonight we're mourning a death because this project is being ripped out before we got a change to tweak it and learn from it and make it better," Revolutions Bicycle Coop Executive Director, Sylvia Crum, said. Last year, the city transformed this stretch of Pe...More >>
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
As anxious residents scour the internet for the latest information on the Kilauea eruptions, authorities have also been dealing with a slew of misconceptions and rumors circulating on social media.More >>
After the flight landed in Miami, officials boarded and escorted him off.More >>
