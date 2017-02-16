Officers surround Medical District hotel following chase

Memphis Police Department officers surrounded a hotel in the Medical District after chasing a suspect.

Just after midnight Thursday, officers chased a man down Madison Avenue and he tried to hide near the Quality Inn on Camila Street and Union Avenue.

A swarm of investigators armed with rifles and other weapons then set up a perimeter around the hotel.

WMC Action News 5 crews on the scene saw an abandoned car on the sidewalk after the chase.It's not clear at this time whether the car is related to the situation.

Officers said the hotel is a known center for gang activity.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn who and what officers were looking for inside the hotel. It's unclear if anyone is in custody at this time.

